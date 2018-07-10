Aamir Khan's Wild Wild Step, He May Play Rajneesh AKA Osho In Biopic

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan

Highlights Work has reportedly begun on the rumoured project Aamir will reportedly sign the film after he's convinced about the look Aamir is said to be starting work on the film after Thugs Of Hindostan

No word about Aamir Khan's next project, eh? Nope, that's not true. Guess what? The 53-year-old superstar is reportedly convinced to play the protagonist in self-proclaimed godman Osho's biopic, which is still a rumoured project, reported Pinkvilla. While a preliminary preparation for the movie has begun already, Aamir is still busy with Thugs Of Hindostan commitments. "Aamir Khan is very excited with the script that has come his way. He gave his nod and is all set to dive into the skin of the character soon. The prep has already begun and one shouldn't be surprised if we get to see a different Aamir Khan while promoting his much awaited Thugs of Hindostan," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.



But Aamir, who is known as a "perfectionist", will reportedly not officially confirm the project till the team gets his look as Osho absolutely correct. "However, Khan won't be signing the dotted line until he is convinced about the look and the other details of his character and the film," the source added.



The rumoured project will reportedly be co-produced by Karan Johar and Aamir Khan, and if this materialises, it will mark the duo's first ever collaboration. The film is said to be directed by Shakun Batra, the one who helmed Kapoor And Sons. "Both Aamir Khan and Karan Johar are quite gung-ho about this movie because despite knowing each other for so many years and working in the same industry, this is the first time that they are collaborating together," Pinkvilla reported the source as adding.



