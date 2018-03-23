Aamir Khan's Hichki Is What Makes Him Mr Perfectionist (But He Hopes To Improve) Aamir Khan's says his Hichki is his 'obsessive personality' and that he's still 'trying to overcome it'

Everyone knows how Aamir Khan pays attention to the minutest details when he gets into a character for any of his projects - well, that's his, which he's still trying to overcome. As part of the promotions of Rani Mukerji's Hichki , Aamir Khan told Yash Raj Films (the producers) that his "obsessive personality" is his biggest (and still active) hiccup. "My biggestis my obsessive personality. I get obsessed with anything that I do. I am still dealing with thisand my struggle to overcome it continues," Aamir Khan said, adding that he hopes to 'improve' after having watched Rani's film.WatchAamir Khan tweeted his review ofon Thursday. He cheered the team and said thatwas "one of the most enjoyable films in a long time."Aamir Khan is currently makingwith YRF and the actor has made several films with Rani Mukerji -and. Aamir Khan is the latest celebrities to join the ranks of those who've promotedfor Rani Mukerji.It all started with Shah Rukh Khan, who said that the loss of his parents was his 'biggest Hichki moment' and he overcame it by channeling his grief into his profession. "The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly. I decided to overcome this 'moment' by letting acting fill up my entire life," Shah Rukh had said. Shah Rukh and YRF have collaborated on several projects such asandWatchOn Thursday, Salman Khan revealed that his Hichki moment was the time when he took his work casually. "I used to take my work very casually. Now, that has changed as I take my work with seriousness and sincerity now," said Salman Khan, who has featured in YRF projects such asandWatch Several other celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif also shared theirs with their fans.is the story of an aspiring teacher with Tourette Syndrome and how she overcomes her hiccups to help her students overcome theirs. The Siddharth P Malhotra-directed film opened in theatres today.