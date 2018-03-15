Shah Rukh Khan Ki Hichki: Actor Opens Up About Pain Of Losing Parents Shah Rukh Khan told Hichki actress Rani Mukerji how he overcame the loss of his parents' death by harnessing his grief into acting

Makers are promoting the film by asking celebs about their Hichki moment Shah Rukh opened up about the loss of his parents Shah Rukh said he let acting 'fill up' his 'entire life'



Shah Rukh Khan said: "My greatest 'Hichki moment' is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (my sister and me). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly. I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life."



Shah Rukh Khan starred in television shows such as Fauji and Circus before he made his Bollywood debut in Deewana, co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. In the Nineties, he featured in successful films such as Darr, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Karan Arjun among others.



Shah Rukh told Rani: "I always say this that one morning, when I wake up, I will realise that I have spent all these emotions and now have nothing more to give (as an actor). Otherwise, death is a hiccup from which there is no coming back. I realised that and therefore, overcame it by giving my work, my all." Shah Rukh also added that that "God will also give you multiple ways to deal with it (hiccups) in this lifetime."



Watch:







Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Karina Kaif. Rani Mukerji also has a cameo in the Aanand L rai-directed film. Rani Mukerji's Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and it open in theatres on March 23.



