Salman Khan Ki Hichki: 'Used To Take My Work Casually'

Superstar Salman Khan 'used to take his work casually,' he said while shooting for a special video to promote Rani Mukerji's Hichki, which releases this Friday. "I used to take my work very casually. But that has changed. Now, I take my work seriously and with sincerity. I have realised that nothing is better than work. Kaam se behtar kuch nahi hai. I guess all of you should also take your work seriously and appreciate every day that you are working," Salman said. The makers of Rani Mukerji's Hichki are promoting the film by roping in famous Bollywood personalities to share their biggest weaknesses and how they eventually overcame them. So far, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn have shared their respective hichkis.
Coming back to Rani Mukerji's Hichki, it is the actress' first film in four years. She was last seen in Mardaani. In Hichki, Rani Mukerji plays Naina Mathur, a teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome. The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Mr Chopra is Rani's husband. The couple are parents to daughter Adira, 2.