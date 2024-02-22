Aamir Khan With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao And Son Azad Spotted In Mussoorie

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao in Mussoorie. (courtesy: X)

Aamir Khan along with wife Kiran Rao and son Azad were spotted in front of a private school in Mussoorie. Fan pages dedicated to the actor shared a bunch of photos on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the pictures, Aamir Khan can be seen posing with fans. In one of the pictures, he can be seen surrounded by fans for autographs. A fan page titled TellesSaito shared a picture of Kiran Rao in which she can be seen dressed in her winter best. In the same post, there's a picture of Azad as well. According to Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan is in Mussoorie for the admission of his son Azad. Take a look at the pictures here:

Aamir Khan posed with his fans:

Aamir Khan reached Mussoorie with his ex-wife and son Azad, pictures went viral with fans#AamirKhan#KiranRao#mussooriepic.twitter.com/GGzbcDu3VQ — Roop Rai (@RoopRai80966289) February 22, 2024

Latest clicks of megastar #Aamirkhan from a private school in Mussoorie ❤ pic.twitter.com/AHtIq0xubh — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) February 21, 2024

In this post, Kiran Rao and son Azad can be spotted.

In a recent interview with The Week, Kiran Rao opened up about her bond with Aamir and his family members. Reflecting on her bond with Aamir, Reena and others, Kiran said that inclusivity comes naturally to them. Speaking to The Week, Kiran said, "It comes very naturally to us as people to be inclusive. My family was also at the wedding. It's something that we honestly didn't have to think about. We are a family. In fact, we have Monday night dinners where we all get together."

Kiran added, "We also live in the same housing society. My mother-in-law stays upstairs, Reena lives next door and Nuzhat (Aamir's cousin) also lives nearby. It's because we genuinely like each other as human beings. I hang out with Reena and Nuzhat independently of Aamir, too. My sisters-in-law live upstairs and I adore them. These are relationships you shouldn't lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn't have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family."

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta share two kids - Ira and Junaid. Ira got married to Nupur Shikhare in January.