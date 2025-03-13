Crazy Viral: Aamir Khan Asks Shah Rukh Khan To Hide His Face From Paps. Watch

The three Khans of Bollywood — Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman finally came under one roof. For those unaware, SRK and Salman arrived at Aamir's Mumbai residence on Wednesday evening. The trio's unexpected reunion came ahead of Aamir's 60th birthday tomorrow (March 14).

Among the flurry of videos circulating online, one particular clip grabbed the attention of fans. The footage captures the moment when Shah Rukh Khan was leaving Aamir's home.

Aamir Khan was the first one to climb down the stairs. But before Shah Rukh Khan makes his way downstairs, Aamir instructs him to cover his face. The actor gestures SRK to pull down his hoodie.

Shah Rukh Khan follows Aamir Khan's advice. The superstar leaves the venue quickly, avoiding the paparazzi. He is surrounded by tight security making it impossible for anyone to see his face.

A fan page posted the video on X (formerly Twitter). “Aamir Khan is telling SRK to hide his face from paparazzi,” read the side note.

Here's another video of Salman Khan exiting Aamir Khan's residence.

Last month, Aamir Khan arranged special screenings for his son, actor Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were present at the event. They posed with Aamir and his son.

Prior to this, Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman took fans into a frenzy after their terrific dance performance. They grooved to the beats of the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu from the film RRR.

Workwise, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is the sequel to the 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par, featuring Aamir and Darsheel Safary in the lead. At a Republic Day event in Gujarat this year, Aamir revealed that Sitaare Zameen Par's climax was shot in Vadodara.

Speaking about Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan said, "We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is geared up for Sujoy Ghosh's King. Salman Khan will next be seen in Sikandar.