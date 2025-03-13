<i>Sorry Not Sorry</i> K-Celebs Are Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan's Fans. We Are Not Surprised

Jeon So Min is currently basking in the success of her latest K-drama release, Sorry Not Sorry. The actress plays the role of Ji Song-yi in the popular series.

So Min recently appeared on the podcast KRazee Talks with co-stars Choi Daniel, Gong Min Jung, Jang Hee Ryung and Kim Mu Jun.

On the podcast, the South Korean actors picked their favourite Indian movies.

Without wasting a second, Choi Daniel said, "My Name Is Khan. Isn't that Shah Rukh Khan's film? He is very famous." Well, Choi Daniel, you are not alone.

Jeon So Min added, "I also saw a movie called Dangal. It's a story about a female wrestler. It was so touching and deeply moving. I cried while watching it. I saw it on the plane." Dangal was headlined by Aamir Khan.

For Kim Mu Jun, Aamir Khan and Rajkummar Hiran's 3 Idiots stood out.

He said, "When I think of India, many things come to mind. When it comes to movies, 3 Idiots is the one that stands out. The first Indian related movie I ever saw."

Sorry Not Sorry premiered on Prime Video on December 5, 2024. With episodes dropping weekly, the show concluded on February 20.

The drama narrates the story of a woman named Ji Song Yi, played by Jeon So Min.

Jeon So Min is best known for being a former cast member of Running Man and Sixth Sense. The actress has also worked in dramas like Something About 1 % and Cleaning Up.

Gong Min Jung, on the other hand, has been part of hit K-dramas like Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Marry My Husband.