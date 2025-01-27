<i>Squid Game</i> Actor Wi Ha-Joon On His Favourite Indian Films. Any Guesses?

Wi Ha-joon is riding high on the success of Squid Game Season 2. The actor plays the role of Hwang Jun-ho in the popular Netflix series. During a recent appearance on the podcast KRazee Talks, the South Korean actor gave a shout-out to his favourite Indian movies.

Naming his favourite movies, Wi Ha-joon said, “First of all, obviously it's 3 Idiots, Kill, and KGF.”

Wi Ha-joon also shared his thoughts on how Indian films “always” feature plenty of dance moves, which he finds fascinating.

When asked if he could pull off any iconic steps, Wi Ha-joon humbly admitted, “No, I do not know any steps, but of course, I can do them if I practice.”

A few days ago, Wi Ha-joon shared his thoughts on the immense pressure he felt while working on Squid Game Season 2, following the success of Season 1.

In a conversation with PTI, the actor said, "Because the first season of Squid Game became such a big success, I did feel a lot of pressure.

"Jun ho is featured a lot in episode one and two (of the second season), so I thought Jun ho is responsible for opening the show and I have to perform well. Jun Ho is a character I love, so I was happy to be back as him."

"As I become more and more known to the global audiences, I believe my responsibility as a person and actor increases and this is a great motivation for me," the actor added.

In addition to Wi Ha-joon, Squid Game Season 2 also features Lee Byung-Hun, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Gyu-Young, Park Sung-Hoon and Jo Yu-Ri.

Wi Ha-joon has also appeared in shows such as Goodbye Mr Black, Romance Is a Bonus Book, Bad and Crazy, The Worst of Evil and Gyeongseong Creature.