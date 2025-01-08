<i>Squid Game 2</i> Actor Wi Ha Jun Plays Indian Game <i>Kanche</i>. 10/10 From The Internet (For Trying)

Who knew Squid Game 2 actor Wi Ha Jun playing the Indian game Kanche (marbles) was on the cards? He plays detective Hwang Jun-ho in the second installment of the Netflix series.

In a clip posted by a fan page on Instagram, Wi Ha Jun is seen reading the rules of Kanche. He says, “This is an Indian game called Kanche. Push out five or more marbles to pass.” Standing beside him is the infamous masked man aka a Pink Guard — Squid Game's official referee.

Wi Ha Jun fails to move any marbles on his first attempt. But, he got the hang of the game on his next try. We are super impressed. “It would be fun to see Kanche on Squid Game,” says Wi Ha Jun by the end of the video. We wish!

ICYDK: Squid Game revolves around hundreds of cash-strapped contestants participating in children's games with deadly consequences for a hefty cash prize. Wi Ha Jun's character Hwang Jun-ho emerged as one of the winners in the first installment. As a detective in season 2, he embarks on a quest to stop the dangerous game once and for all.

Ahead of Squid Game 2's release, Wi Ha Jun spoke about his “intriguing character” and how the acclaimed show took him to fame. In a conversation with Elle magazine, he said, “I received the script and was immediately hooked. I could not put it down. He's such an intriguing character. There was so much depth to him, and when I got the chance to audition, I did my best to prepare for it. I feel fortunate to have been able to play him."

Wi Ha Jun also revealed his jam-packed schedule after the success of Squid Game. He said, “I've been swamped ever since Squid Game. I never had a chance to take a break. I've been juggling back-to-back projects, but I'm grateful for it all. I get to work and grow in my craft, and that's all I can ask for.”

Squid Game 2 arrived on Netflix on December 26, last year.