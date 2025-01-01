Leonardo Di Caprio To Join The Cast Of <i>Squid Game 3</i>? Here's What We Know

Squid Game on Netflix is a hugely successful series with dedicated fans raving about it. They were ecstatic when Netflix announced that Season 3 was also in the making.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the rumour about Di Caprio joining the cast.

According to Soompi, Netflix has now reacted to the rumours saying that they are completely false.

The buzz started with Leonardo having shot a surprise cameo for Season 3, as reported by OSEN. It was also mentioned that the shooting of the same was a secret.

It was reported that he has a very minor role in it. However, due to confidentiality, it was hidden so as to not give out spoilers and ruin the viewer's experience.

The official Netflix statement read, "The rumours are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio's involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded."

Fans were thrilled when the makers said that Season 3 will premiere as soon as 2025.

Season 2 dropped in the latter half of 2024. It went on to achieve a stellar 68 million views in its first week. It was a huge feat and is owed to the massive popularity that the show enjoys.

The makers have also shared a teaser poster for Season 3 to further get fans intrigued about what's in store. It features Young Hee and an all-new robot character named Cheol Su, who also made an appearance in the post-credit scenes of the Season 2 finale.

Have a look here:

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Season 1's success led to the makers working on the subsequent instalments, so far, it has had a positive reaction from viewers.