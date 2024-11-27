<i>Squid Game</i> Season 2 Trailer: Lee Jung-Jae Commands Attention In The Korean Thriller

For all Squid Game fans, here is an exciting update. On Wednesday, the makers released the much-anticipated trailer for Season 2. Lee Jung-jae, who played the iconic role of Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456 in Season 1, is set to return and face the deadly game once again. In the second part of the globally acclaimed Korean thriller, Lee Jung-jae's character is determined to end the Squid Game and save innocent lives. He tries to protect the other 455 contestants during the “Red Light, Green Light” game, but his efforts tragically fall short as chaos erupts, and bullets rain down. Amid these deadly challenges, he battles the guards and struggles to survive.

Joining Lee Jung-jae are Wi Ha-jun, reprising his role as Hwang Jun-ho, and Lee Byung-hun, returning as the enigmatic Front Man. Season 2 promises even more intense drama and suspense.

The makers dropped the trailer on YouTube with the caption, “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

In September, the teaser for Squid Game Season 2 was revealed during Netflix's annual Geeked Week event. The clip picks up where Season 1 ended, showing Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) deciding not to go to the US and starting a new mission with determination. The teaser shows him back in his game uniform, surrounded by new players. This popular Korean series has fans all over the world. The makers uploaded the teaser on Instagram with the caption, “The game never stops. Are you ready to play? SQUID GAME SEASON 2 arrives December 26.”

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game Season 2 will hit the Netflix screens on December 26.