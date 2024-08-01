<I>Squid Game 2</I>: Release Date And Other Updates. Bonus - Season Three Announcement

Netflix has finally announced the release date of the much-awaited second season of Squid Game. Bonus: The popular Korean drama has been renewed for a third and final season. It will be released in 2025. Meanwhile, the second season will premiere on December 26. The makers have shared a new promo to announce the fantastic news. The teaser, shared on Instagram, shows a new batch of competitors participating in the deadly game. Workers, in black and red outfits, are seen watching those who lose their lives on the running track. "It's been three years. "Do you want to play again?" the head of the soldiers can be heard saying in the video. The text attached to the clip read, “The real game begins. SQUID GAME SEASON 2 coming December 26. final season coming in 2025.”

In a separate post, the makers of the show have shared a set of images and a note from director Hwang Dong-hyuk. It read, “The real game begins. It's been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season. On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, "Wow, I can't believe I'm back in the world of Squid Game." It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well.

Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn't seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year. I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We'll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you're excited for what's to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone. Hwang Dong-hyuk, Director, Writer, and Executive Producer of 'Squid Game.'”

We also get a glimpse of Seong Gi-hun's character Lee Jung-jae in the series of images shared on Instagram. The side note read, “Attention all players: we're here to deliver an important message.”

In addition to Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will also reprise their characters from the first season. Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an have joined the Squid Game season 2 team. The announcement was made by the official Instagram page of Squid Game.

The second season comes more than three years after Squid Games premiered on Netflix in 2021. The show received the most views on the OTT platform (265.2 million), as per Netflix's Most Popular TV (Non-English) report. It added that the overall watch time, as of July 28, 2024, stands at 2.2 billion hours.