'Squid Game: The Challenge' Contestants Threaten To Sue Netflix And Producers

The show is inspired by Netflix's South Korean dystopian hit drama series, "Squid Games."

Participants in "Squid Game: The Challenge" are considering legal action against Netflix and the producers, alleging that they endured hypothermia and nerve damage during the filming process, according to The Guardian.

A UK-based law firm specialising in personal injury cases is advocating for two undisclosed individuals who claim to have experienced hypothermia and nerve damage while filming in chilly conditions in the United Kingdom, Deadline reported.

Lawyers have sent letters to Studio Lambert and The Garden, co-producers of Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge," a British game show where 456 contestants compete for a cash prize of $4.56 million, the largest single prize in gameshow history.

The game was filmed at Cardington Studio, a former Royal Air Force base in Bedfordshire, during a cold snap in Britain. The Guardian reported that Netflix had earlier confirmed that three of 456 contestants received medical treatment during filming, but said "claims of serious injury are untrue" after a contestant claimed people were stretchered out.

Daniel Slade, CEO of Express Solicitors, said: "We recognise people may see this as a classic David and Goliath battle with the company and its production partners.

"Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures."

A spokesperson for Squid Game: The Challenge told Deadline, "No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously."