Will <i>Squid Game 3</i> Have A Happy Ending? Here's What The Creator Says

Squid Game Season 3 fans, we have exciting news in store for you. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has spilled the beans on the upcoming season. As he said, it will be “dark and bleak.”

Hwang Dong-hyuk told The Guardian, “The world, as I observe it, has less hope. I wanted to explore questions like, ‘What is the very last resort of humankind? And do we have the will to give future generations something better?' After watching all three seasons, I hope we can each ask ourselves, ‘How much humanity do I have left in me?'

The Korean drama, which is known for its deadly twists and turns, will not see a “happy ending”, said the creator.

“People like a happy ending. I'm like that too. But some stories, by nature, can't have one. If you try to force one, the essence is compromised. If a story is holding up a mirror to something, then it's not always a happy ending. Squid Game is no exception,” he added.

Lee Jung-jae, who plays hapless hero turned vigilante Gi-hun, also shared his two cents on Squid Game's plot twists and how the team wanted to keep the messaging clear.

“The finale was something even I didn't expect. So I'm sure a lot of fans will not see it coming. I think a lot of people will have different reactions. It's definitely going to spur a lot of conversation,” he said.

“People have been so curious. A lot of them come to me asking for spoilers. I keep telling them that if you want to have fun watching season three, you just have to hold still. It's coming,” Lee added.

Squid Game Season 3 stars Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man/In-ho, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yuri, Lee David and Roh Jae-won.

The season will premiere on Netflix today.