<i>Squid Game 3</i> Teaser: Player 456 Is Back For One Last Showdown

Netflix unveils the thrilling teaser for Squid Game Season 3. Player 456, Seong Gi-hun, is shown alive despite Season 2's events. The teaser suggests the players' rebellion against the games has failed.

Squid Game 3's teaser is here, and it's nothing short of thrilling. On Monday, May 5, Netflix teased the final return of the popular survival thriller.

The clip opens to the pink-clothed and black-masked guards bringing a coffin to the players' quarters. Once the lid is open, player 456, aka Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), jolts awake from inside. Surprisingly, given the circumstances of the previous season, he is very much alive.

The teaser confirms that the rebellion of the players has failed. Now, they are once again forced to indulge in the set of deadly games. The video is replete with new visual cues, shocking blink-and-you-miss-it glimpses and a mounting tension that grips you whenever a contestant takes a step closer to either survival or doom.

A dramatic gumball machine dispenses red and blue balls. The red colour presumably indicates the players who wish to continue the game. Meanwhile, the blue ones might signify those who desperately want to get out. Or is it another dangerous task assignment? It is for Squid Game 3 to tell.

Eerie arenas and contestants in turmoil hint that the stakes are higher this time. The fate of the players remains uncertain, but one thing is for sure. They will stop at no cost to dismantle these fatal contests disguised as childhood games.

Adding to the mystery, not a single dialogue is uttered throughout the teaser. The deafening silence is only broken in the final few seconds. It features a chilling cry of a baby, likely to give fans goosebumps.

Previously, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared some details about Season 3. He had also offered a brief recap of Season 2.

Squid Game 3 will premiere on June 27.