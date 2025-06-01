<I>Squid Game Season 3</I> Trailer: A Baby, A Betrayal And The Most Brutal Games Yet

The trailer of Squid Game Season 3 is finally here, and it looks like the darkest, most emotionally intense chapter yet. The final season teases a chilling showdown between Player 456, Seong Gi-hun and the mysterious Front Man-one that fans have been anticipating since the shocking end of Season 2.

The trailer opens with a haunting new version of the infamous "Red Light, Green Light" game, immediately reminding viewers of the terror that started it all.

Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) is still reeling from the death of his friend Jung Bae and is seen confronting the guards, repeatedly asking, "Why didn't you kill me? Why did you keep me alive?" His desperation is met with silence and the Front Man's trademark unsettling smile.

What follows is a montage of new, deadlier games, one of them bringing back the fear of heights that was missing in Season 2. The creepy giant doll Young Hee returns, but with a twist, possibly playing a new role.

The trailer also shows a twisted take on the old Tug of War game from Season 1, now seemingly more brutal and psychologically disturbing.

Among the most talked-about moments is the return of the eerie children's room teased in posters, its walls covered in what look like crayon drawings.

The imagery hints at a disturbing subplot involving an unborn baby, possibly the one connected to Yim Si-wan's character, who may become the ultimate test for the remaining players' humanity.

Gi-hun's face-off with the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) is a central focus. In a tense exchange, the masked leader asks him, "Player 456, do you still have faith in people?"

Squid Game Season 3 is set to premiere on June 27, 2025, on Netflix. The show is created, written, directed and produced by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has been at the helm since its inception.

The cast this season includes Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man/In-ho, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yuri, Lee David and Roh Jae-won.

Originally debuting in September 2021, Squid Game became a global cultural phenomenon. Season 1 remains Netflix's second most-watched show of all time, while Season 2, released in December 2024, is now the platform's third most-watched. The only Netflix show with higher viewership is Wednesday Season 1.