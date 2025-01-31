<i>Squid Game</i> Season 3: First Look Poster Of Lee Jung Jae And Lee Byung Out

Netflix unveiled an extensive slate of over 80 titles on Friday, offering a glimpse into their upcoming shows and movies.

Amid the anticipation for various releases, fans were treated to a sneak peek of Squid Game Season 3.

The first look posters featured Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Park Gyu-young, and a picture of Lee Byung-hun as the front man. The makers also announced that Season 3 will be out on June 27, 2025.

Netflix India also shared a new poster of Squid Game Season 3 that shows a masked guard dragging a dead player towards a coffin decorated with a bow.

The caption read, “Press (circle emoji) for the final round. Watch Squid Game Season 3 on 27 June. #NextOnNetflix.”

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared some details about the upcoming season.

He revealed that the protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, will experience a dramatic transformation, as quoted on Business Insider.

"Gi-hun has lost everything, including his best friend and all his attempts have ended in failure. Now, what will he do? What state will he be in? Will he continue his mission, or will he give up? You'll meet Gi-hun at a critical crossroads as we begin the third season — he will not be the same man from Season 2,” Hwang said.

Squid Game follows Lee Jung-jae's character Seong Gi-hun aka player 456, who entered the game in the first season to settle his debt.

In season 2, Lee voluntarily becomes a part of the competition to overthrow the system but faces pushback from the Frontman, played by Lee Byung-hun.

The upcoming season will focus on the clash between Gi-hun and Front Man. The third and final season will answer the question if there is any redemption in store for the Front Man.