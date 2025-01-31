Netflix 2025 Line-Up: <i>Squid Game 3</i>, <i>Wednesday 2</i>, And More

Netflix unveiled its slate of new and returning series set to arrive in 2025 during its annual Next on Netflix event, streamed globally from Los Angeles on Wednesday.

From highly anticipated upcoming seasons of popular series like Ginny & Georgia, Stranger Things and Squid Game to fresh releases such as Court of Gold, Surviving Black Hawk Down and The Residence, fans have plenty to look forward to.

These much-awaited shows are going to hit your Netflix screens this year:

1. Squid Game Season 3: Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated third season will premiere on June 27.

2. Wednesday Season 2: Get ready for more eerie fun! While the release date hasn't been announced yet, production has officially wrapped, and the new season is set to arrive “later this year.”

3. Stranger Things Season 5: The fifth and final season of the beloved series is finally dropping this year. Co-creator Ross Duffer teased, "This is our biggest and most ambitious season yet." We can't wait!

4. Ginny & Georgia Season 3: The mother-daughter duo is back to wow us once again. Season 3 premieres on June 5 – so don't forget to mark your calendars.

5. Emily In Paris Season 5: Or should we say Emily In Rome? (IYKYK!) The upcoming season promises an even more romantic adventure, and fans are in for a treat.

Complete List of Netflix Releases for 2025:

January

1. WWE Monday Night RAW – January 6

2. American Primeval – January 9

3. SAKAMOTO DAYS S1 Part 1 – January 11

4. The Night Agent S2 – January 23

5. American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson – January 29

6. Mo S2 – January 30

7. The Recruit S2 – January 30

February

1. Apple Cider Vinegar – February 6

2. Sweet Magnolias S4 – February 6

3. Surviving Black Hawk Down – February 10

4. Cobra Kai S6 (Part 3) – February 13

5. Love is Blind S8 – February 14

6. American Murder: Gabby Petito – February 17

7. Court of Gold – February 18

8. Zero Day – February 20

9. The SAG Awards – February 23

10. Full Swing S3 – February 25

11. Running Point – February 27

March

1. With Love, Meghan – March 4

2. Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black S1 Part 2 – March 6

3. American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden – March 10

4. Everybody's Live with John Mulaney – March 12 (Weekly)

5. Temptation Island – March 12

6. Adolescence – March 13

7. The Residence – March 20

8. Survival of the Thickest S2 – March 27

April

1. Devil May Cry – April 3

2. You S5 (Final Season) – April 24

June

1. Ginny & Georgia S3 – June 5

2. Squid Game S3 – June 27

July

1. SAKAMOTO DAYS S1 Part 2

August

1. Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

Coming Soon (Spring - Fall 2025)

1. North of North (Spring 2025)

2. Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (Spring 2025)

3. Big Mouth S8 (Final Season) (Spring/Summer 2025)

4. Untitled SEC Football Series (Summer 2025)

5. Long Story Short (Fall 2025)

Also Slated for 2025

1. A Man on the Inside S2

2. The Abandons

3. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders S2

4. America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

5. Battle Camp

6. The Beast in Me

7. BET

8. Black Mirror S7

9. Black Rabbit

10. Building the Band

11. Chef's Table: Legends

12. Death by Lightning

13. Department Q

14. The Diplomat S3

15. Emily in Paris S5

16. Forever

17. Formula 1: Drive to Survive S7

18. The Four Seasons

19. FUBAR S2

20. Gabby's Dollhouse S11

21. Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

22. Haunted Hotel (fka The Undervale)

23. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S3

24. Leanne

25. Love on the Spectrum S3

26. Million Dollar Secret

27. MONSTER S3

28. My Life with the Walter Boys S2

29. NFL Christmas Game Day

30. Nobody Wants This S2

31. Power Moves

32. Pulse

33. Ransom Canyon

34. The Sandman S2

35. The Seven Dials Mystery

36. Tyler Perry's She the People

37. Sirens

38. Starting 5 S2

39. Stranger Things 5 (Final Season)

40. Tires S2

41. Too Much

42. Turning Point: Vietnam

43. Untamed

44. UNTOLD

45. Victoria Beckham Doc Series

46. The Vince Staples Show S2

47. The Waterfront 48. The Witcher

48. Wayward

49. Wednesday S2

50. Wolf King