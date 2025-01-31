Netflix 2025 Line-Up: <i>Squid Game 3</i>, <i>Wednesday 2</i>, And More

Netflix unveiled its slate of new and returning series set to arrive in 2025 during its annual Next on Netflix event, streamed globally from Los Angeles on Wednesday.
From highly anticipated upcoming seasons of popular series like Ginny & Georgia, Stranger Things and Squid Game to fresh releases such as Court of Gold, Surviving Black Hawk Down and The Residence, fans have plenty to look forward to.
These much-awaited shows are going to hit your Netflix screens this year:
1. Squid Game Season 3: Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated third season will premiere on June 27.
2. Wednesday Season 2: Get ready for more eerie fun! While the release date hasn't been announced yet, production has officially wrapped, and the new season is set to arrive “later this year.”
3. Stranger Things Season 5: The fifth and final season of the beloved series is finally dropping this year. Co-creator Ross Duffer teased, "This is our biggest and most ambitious season yet." We can't wait!
4. Ginny & Georgia Season 3: The mother-daughter duo is back to wow us once again. Season 3 premieres on June 5 – so don't forget to mark your calendars.
5. Emily In Paris Season 5: Or should we say Emily In Rome? (IYKYK!) The upcoming season promises an even more romantic adventure, and fans are in for a treat.
Complete List of Netflix Releases for 2025:
January
1. WWE Monday Night RAW – January 6
2. American Primeval – January 9
3. SAKAMOTO DAYS S1 Part 1 – January 11
4. The Night Agent S2 – January 23
5. American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson – January 29
6. Mo S2 – January 30
7. The Recruit S2 – January 30
February
1. Apple Cider Vinegar – February 6
2. Sweet Magnolias S4 – February 6
3. Surviving Black Hawk Down – February 10
4. Cobra Kai S6 (Part 3) – February 13
5. Love is Blind S8 – February 14
6. American Murder: Gabby Petito – February 17
7. Court of Gold – February 18
8. Zero Day – February 20
9. The SAG Awards – February 23
10. Full Swing S3 – February 25
11. Running Point – February 27
March
1. With Love, Meghan – March 4
2. Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black S1 Part 2 – March 6
3. American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden – March 10
4. Everybody's Live with John Mulaney – March 12 (Weekly)
5. Temptation Island – March 12
6. Adolescence – March 13
7. The Residence – March 20
8. Survival of the Thickest S2 – March 27
April
1. Devil May Cry – April 3
2. You S5 (Final Season) – April 24
June
1. Ginny & Georgia S3 – June 5
2. Squid Game S3 – June 27
July
1. SAKAMOTO DAYS S1 Part 2
August
1. Katrina: Come Hell and High Water
Coming Soon (Spring - Fall 2025)
1. North of North (Spring 2025)
2. Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (Spring 2025)
3. Big Mouth S8 (Final Season) (Spring/Summer 2025)
4. Untitled SEC Football Series (Summer 2025)
5. Long Story Short (Fall 2025)
Also Slated for 2025
1. A Man on the Inside S2
2. The Abandons
3. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders S2
4. America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
5. Battle Camp
6. The Beast in Me
7. BET
8. Black Mirror S7
9. Black Rabbit
10. Building the Band
11. Chef's Table: Legends
12. Death by Lightning
13. Department Q
14. The Diplomat S3
15. Emily in Paris S5
16. Forever
17. Formula 1: Drive to Survive S7
18. The Four Seasons
19. FUBAR S2
20. Gabby's Dollhouse S11
21. Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer
22. Haunted Hotel (fka The Undervale)
23. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S3
24. Leanne
25. Love on the Spectrum S3
26. Million Dollar Secret
27. MONSTER S3
28. My Life with the Walter Boys S2
29. NFL Christmas Game Day
30. Nobody Wants This S2
31. Power Moves
32. Pulse
33. Ransom Canyon
34. The Sandman S2
35. The Seven Dials Mystery
36. Tyler Perry's She the People
37. Sirens
38. Starting 5 S2
39. Stranger Things 5 (Final Season)
40. Tires S2
41. Too Much
42. Turning Point: Vietnam
43. Untamed
44. UNTOLD
45. Victoria Beckham Doc Series
46. The Vince Staples Show S2
47. The Waterfront 48. The Witcher
48. Wayward
49. Wednesday S2
50. Wolf King