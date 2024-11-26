Advertisement

Squid Game Star Jung Ho Yeon Breaks Up With Boyfriend Lee Dong Hwi After 9 Years

The couple went public with their relationship in 2016

Read Time: 2 mins
<i>Squid Game</i> Star Jung Ho Yeon Breaks Up With Boyfriend Lee Dong Hwi After 9 Years
Image posted on X. (courtesy: X)
New Delhi:

Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon has ended her long-term relationship with actor Lee Dong Hwi. On Tuesday, South Korean news outlet My Daily reported that a representative from Jung Ho Yeon's agency, Saerom Entertainment, confirmed the split, adding that the two have agreed to remain good friends. The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2016, supported each other throughout their careers. Jung Ho Yeon rose to global fame with Squid Game, while Lee Dong Hwi appeared in movies such as Cold Eyes, Tazza: The Hidden Card, Confidential Assignment and New Year Blues. Lee Dong Hwi had been open about their relationship in several web variety shows, often discussing it candidly.

In the first season of Squid Game, Jung Ho Yeon portrays Kang Sae-byeok, a North Korean defector. She participates in the deadly game to earn enough money to pay a broker who can help rescue her parents from North Korea and bring them to safety. Her ultimate goal is to buy a house where her family can finally reunite and live a better life.

Following her standout performance in Squid Game, Jung Ho Yeon appeared in the psychological thriller miniseries Disclaimer, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. The series is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Renée Knight. Alongside Jung Ho Yeon, the star-studded cast includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Louis Partridge, Leila George and Lesley Manville. Before its premiere on Apple TV+ in October, Disclaimer made its debut at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

Jung Ho Yeon is gearing up to impress fans once again in the upcoming science fiction thriller Hope, written and directed by Na Hong-jin. The film features an exciting ensemble cast, including Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

Squid Game, Jung Ho Yeon, Entertainment
