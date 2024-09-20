Geeked Week Netflix Slate: Among More, <i>The Umbrella Academy 4, Black Mirror 7, Squid Game 2</i>

Netflix's Geeked Week 2024 concluded on September 19. The event, hosted by Joe Manganiello, was packed with exciting updates on the streaming platform's upcoming shows such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Black Mirror Season 7 and One Piece Season 2. From a special teaser for Squid Game Season 2 to the first look at Wednesday Season 2, several important announcements were made. If you missed the live showcase, don't worry! Here is a quick roundup of all the major announcements made during Geeked Week 2024:

1. Avatar: The Last Airbender Welcomes New Cast Member

The upcoming season of Avatar will introduce a new character. Drumroll, please! American actress Miya Cech is set to play the role of Toph. Production on the second season of the show has already begun.

2. Squid Game Season 2's Special Teaser And Poster

A special teaser for the highly anticipated Squid Game Season 2 has been unveiled. Set to premiere on December 26, the upcoming season will feature returning cast members alongside new characters.

Check out the new poster for Squid Game Season 2:

3. Black Mirror Season 7 Cast Revealed

Netflix released a teaser featuring the cast of Black Mirror Season 7. The clip includes Awkwafina, Issa Rae and Paul Giamatti. The 7th season of Black Mirror is set to debut in 2025.

4. Wednesday Season 2's First Look Out

Netflix dropped the first behind-the-scenes look at Wednesday Season 2. The original cast, including Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa and Georgie Farmer, will be reprising their roles. The next season will be released in 2025.

5. A Look At One Piece Season 2's BTS

Fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes video of the One Piece Season 2 cast and crew. Take a look:

Jeff Ward, who plays Buggy in the show, gave fans a tour of the set. Fans were treated to accessories and outfit ideas used in One Piece Season 2.

6. Heartstopper Season 3's Trailer

The OTT giant released the trailer for Heartstopper Season 3, featuring the original cast, Kit Connor and Joe Locke. Jonathan Bailey will make a guest appearance in the upcoming season. Heartstopper Season 3 will be released on October 3.

7. Stranger Things Season 5 BTS Look

The much-awaited fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be released in 2025. Netflix shared some BTS moments from the show. Check it out:

And last but not the least...The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

Which one of these shows are you most excited for? Let us know.