From <i>Heeramandi</i> To <i>Parasite</i>: Asian Movies And TV Shows Which Made A Mark Globally

On a global stage, entertainment is experiencing a shift like never before as Asian content takes the center stage. Local and hyperlocal plots paired with rich storytelling and cultural touches are being loved by viewers around the world.

From compelling period dramas to stories that push boundaries, the East is ruling. Asian filmmakers and show creators are redefining what resonates on the world stage.

At the forefront of this movement is India, leveraging its cinematic legacy and blending it with bold, contemporary storytelling to command global attention.

Check out the Asian movies and TV shows in recent times that made headlines globally.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar epitomises India's opulence like very few others can. But don't get carried away by just the visual grandeur.

Set in pre-Partition India, the intricate storytelling of the lives of courtesans, align with themes of power, love, and survival is what makes this Netflix show a cut above the rest.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The massive victory of Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Oscars solidified the position of Asian-led storytelling globally. This genre-defying film, centered on a Chinese-American immigrant, shattered conventions with its imaginative narrative, earning widespread acclaim and major awards, including Best Picture.

Squid Game

South Korea is a league ahead of its contemporaries when it comes to doing something different. Squid Game became a cultural juggernaut, blending brutal societal critique with captivating drama. The way the show was received on Netflix highlighted the global appetite for stories that are deeply rooted in regional realities.

RRR

S.S. Rajamouli's directorial adventure, RRR, was a high-octane historical epic that managed to grab the attention of audiences worldwide. Winning the Best Original Song Oscar for Naatu Naatu, it became a cultural phenomenon.

The film's global success shows how Indian cinema's larger-than-life narratives and emotionally charged storytelling have audience far beyond its borders.

Parasite

South Korean cinema also achieved a historic milestone with Parasite. The first non-English language film to win the Best Picture Oscar, Parasite set the bar high.

Bong Joon-ho's dark social satire resonated across cultures, sparking a global conversation on inequality and human nature.

As the cinephiles of the East like to believe, this rising demand of Asian content in global entertainment is not just a moment but a movement. It gives a glimpse of a united global stage where diverse voices are celebrated.

