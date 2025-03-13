Shah Rukh, Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan's House Ahead Of His 60th Birthday

Aamir Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday tomorrow (March 14). Ahead of his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan visited the actor at his Mumbai home on Wednesday evening. Videos from the venue went viral on social media. In one video, Salman Khan is seen exiting Aamir's house. In another viral video, Salman can be seen seated inside his car.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan avoided the paparazzi at Aamir's house. Under the close watch of a heavy security, Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Aamir's house and left after spending some time. We have to wait and watch if the three Khans treat their fans to a pleasant surprise or not tomorrow.

Last month, Aamir Khan hosted several screenings of son Junaid Khan's theatrical release Loveyapa. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan joined the father-son duo and posed for the shutterbugs. However, the three Khans didn't pose together.

Prior to this meet-up, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir broke the Internet with their terrific dance to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu at a high-profile wedding last year.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan collaborated on many films like Karan Arjun, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, to name a few. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan worked in the cult film Andaz Apna Apna.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's King. Salman Khan is gearing up for his Eid release - Sikandar. Salman will share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in the film.