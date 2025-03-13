<i>Bajrangi Bhaijaan</i>: "It's A Film That Never Stops Giving," Says Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan says the love for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, his 2015 film starring Salman Khan, has only grown with each passing year.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which completes 10 years in July this year, featured Salman as a simple-minded Hanuman devotee, Pawan, who crosses paths with a mute girl, Munni, from Pakistan after she gets lost accidentally into India. It follows his attempts to unite the child, played by Harshali Malhotra, with her parents across the border.

"It's been 10 years... it's a film that never stops giving. I've just seen love for that film growing with each passing year and I'm really happy that it continues to get the kind of love from people," Kabir Khan told PTI on Wednesday, at the red carpet event of I View World Film Festival.

The festival, which aims to promote new ways of seeing human rights cinema through the lens of gender marginalities and contemporary culture, opened with the screening of the anthology movie My Melbourne, co-directed by Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Onir, and Rima Das.

Kabir Khan added, "It's a fascinating experience because it's very rare that we get to do this. We usually are making films on our own and to be able to collaborate with filmmakers and storytellers like Imtiaz, Onir, and Rima was a very enriching experience."

He further added, "To be able to just discuss the ideas and discuss the stories together and then present them to the audience together has been a very unique experience."

In My Melbourne, Khan has directed the short film Setara.

It's about a girl from Afghanistan who's a budding cricketer and she wants to play for the Afghan women's cricket team. But she has to escape from Taliban and then she comes to Melbourne which has played host to the entire Afghan women's cricket team.

"It's a story of how Melbourne brings them here and then it's in Melbourne that she finally realises her dream through cricket," said Khan, who earlier directed the sports drama 83, about the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup win.

Organised by Engendered, a trans-national arts and human rights organisation, the I View World Film Festival is being held at the Travancore Palace. The festival will run till March 16, 2025.

