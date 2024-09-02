Advertisement

Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Are Now Engaged. See Pics From Beachside Proposal

"My first crush, my best friend and now, my forever, wrote Aadar Jain

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Are Now Engaged. See Pics From Beachside Proposal
Aadar Jain shared this image. (aadarjain)
New Delhi:

Aadar Jain is now engaged. The actor has officially announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Alekha Advani. The actor recently shared a series of pictures from the beachside proposal, where he asked his "first crush" and "best friend" to be his forever by slipping a ring onto her finger.

In the photos, Aadar, dressed in a striped white and blue shirt with white pants, is seen on one knee proposing to Alekha, who looked radiant in a sheer yellow dress. Alekha, with tears in her eyes, looks moved as Aadar places the ring on her finger. They are surrounded by a heart-shaped arrangement of sand and rose petals, alongside a "Marry Me" sign lit up with golden lights. The couple seals the moment with a kiss. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, "My first crush, my best friend, and now, my forever."

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani made their relationship Instagram official in November last year. He shared an adorable picture in which we can see Aadar and Alekha Advani holding hands. The text attached to the picture read, "Light of my life". He added a red heart to it.

On the work front, Aadar Jain has starred in movies Qaidi Band, Hello Charlie and Mogul.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Aadar Jain, Aadar Jain Girlfriend, Alekha Advani
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Sunny, Bobby Deol Share Adorable Posts For Their Mom Prakash Kaur On Her Birthday
Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Are Now Engaged. See Pics From Beachside Proposal
Is Anushka Sharma Coming To India? A Hint In Her Instagram Post
Next Article
Is Anushka Sharma Coming To India? A Hint In Her Instagram Post
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;