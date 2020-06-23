A Wish Come True: Akshay Kumar Finally Responds To Delhi Cop Who Sang Teri Mitti

Akshay Kumar in a still from his video (courtesy akshaykumarTwitter)

Highlights "Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps," wrote Akshay

"This time was no different," he added

"Thank you Rajat ji for sharing," he tweeted

Akshay Kumar, who recently recreated the song Teri Mitti as a tribute to the frontline warriors of COVID-19, gave a massive shout-out to a Delhi cop named Rajat Rathor, who became an Internet sensation almost overnight with his singing videos earlier this year. Rajat Rathor shares his singing videos as tributes to COVID-19 heroes. This time, the "cop that sings", as Rajat Rathor is referred to on social media, shared a video of him singing Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar's 2019 film Kesari. Mr Rathor's rendition of the song touched Akshay Kumar, prompting a video message from the superstar. Sharing Rajat Rathor's video of the song, Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different. Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings." Earlier, Rajat Rathod has written in several tweets that he's looking forward to a response from Akshay Kumar.

Here's how his wish came true:

Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :) https://t.co/JTmy6qiSjspic.twitter.com/FymUgo7u4U — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 23, 2020

In April, Akshay Kumar shared this recreated version of Teri Mitti, describing it as "An ode to our heroes in white", referring to healthcare workers.

Earlier, videos of Rajat Rathor singing Ae Watan from Alia Bhatt's 2018 film Raazi, and also Kun Fayan Fun from Ranbir Kapoor's 2011 movie Rockstar, went crazy viral.

Akshay Kumar had pledged a donation of Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus relief fund PM CARES. Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie is Sooryavanshi, which was all set to release in March, has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. He also has films such as Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re lined up for release.