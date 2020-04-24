Teri Mitti: Akshay Kumar Recreates Kesari Song As Touching Tribute To COVID-19 'Heroes'

A still from the Teri Mitti tribute (courtesy YouTube)

Akshay Kumar released a reprised version of the soulful song Teri Mitti, which originally featured in his movie Kesari, as a tribute to those who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. Referring to healthcare workers, Akshay described the song as "An ode to our heroes in white." Teri Mitti has been sung by B Praak, who also sang the original version, with reworked lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and music by Arko, both of who composed the film song. Teri Mitti is a touching tribute and features glimpses of doctors, who are working round the clock to curb the spread of the pandemic. Teri Mitti also condemns the violence against doctors as it shows real footage of doctors being attacked when they visited remote areas to collect COVID-19 samples.

However, the most striking part of the tribute version of Teri Mitti is when these lyrics play on: "Sarhad pe jo wardi khaki thi, aab uska rang safed hua (The uniform at borders that was khaki, is white now)."

Take a look at Teri Mitti here:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar pledged a donation of Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus relief fund PM CARES. The actor has also been consistently reminding his fans and followers to follow the lockdown in frequent social media videos. He even delivered a stern message to those not abiding by the lockdown rules, saying: "Have you lost it?"

Akshay Kumar's film Sooryavanshi, which was all set to release in March, has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.