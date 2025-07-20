Mohit Suri Accused Of Copying Korean Films (Again) As Internet Calls <i>Saiyaara</i> A "Rip-Off" Of <i>A Moment To Remember</i>

Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, released in theatres on Friday (July 18) and opened to an impressive Rs 21 crore at the box office.

What's Happening

The Mohit Suri directorial has received praise for its music and performances, but has also caught the attention of Internet users for a different reason.

Many believe Saiyaara closely resembles the 2004 Korean film A Moment To Remember.

The romantic drama follows the love story of Krish Kapur (played by Ahaan Panday), a short-tempered musician, and Vaani (played by Aneet Padda), a shy aspiring journalist. The story takes an emotional turn when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's, which puts their relationship to the test.

The Internet's Verdict

Social media users were quick to draw parallels between Saiyaara and A Moment To Remember, which was directed by John H. Lee and starred Son Ye-jin and Jung Woo-sung.

That film also revolves around a couple whose lives are changed when the woman is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. Despite her decision to leave, the man stays by her side and helps her relive their memories together.

A user wrote, "Major plot points are literally the same, like Alzheimer's, confusion with ex, girl running away. Also, the ending where he recreates the past moment is the same..."

Another wrote, "So Saiyaara is based on A Moment to Remember? Mohit Suri and his love for copying South Korean movies. Ek Villain as an adaptation of I Saw The Devil was far apart, as one was an action, revenge drama with no side plot and the other was a romantic drama."

While some accused the makers of lifting the plot, others defended the film.

"Always remember every top artist copies from one another but you have to give your own flavour while doing and not every filmmaker can do justice or copy another work if they don't have the talent to do so," said one user.

Another added, "It's a well-made adaptation even if it is. But I don't think so, this Alzheimer's/disease-ridden love story is a common trope among many love stories and it works since it provides a direct emotional connect."

As of now, the makers of Saiyaara have not released any statement on whether the film is an official remake of the Korean drama.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara is written by Sankalp Sadanah, with dialogues by Rohan Shankar.

The music is composed by Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami.

The film is produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani.