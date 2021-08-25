A Vintage Ad Featuring The Evergreen Sharmila Tagore, Shared By Daughter Saba Ali Khan

A throwback of Sharmila Tagore. (courtesy sabapataudi)

Saba Ali Khan, who loves to share throwbacks, especially of her family members, added a precious one to her Instagram entry recently. The picture happens to be a throwback of her mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. It was from an old Lux commercial that Sharmila Tagore did. The actress looks stunning in the advertisement. Her hair is styled in a bouffant. She can be seen sporting her signature winged eyeliner look and pink lipcolour. Sharing the picture, Saba Ali Khan wrote: Style icon. Always and forever. Ma... You'll always be in vogue! Love you." She added the hashtags #motherdaughter, #grace, #beauty and #star among others. A few decades later, Sharmila Tagore's daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor also became the face of the same brand.

The comments section of the post was filled with comments from the veteran actress' fans. "Always an icon for us," commented a fan. "Forever style icon and my favourite," read another comment. "Evergreen beauty," added another.

Sharmila Tagore, who was launched by the iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray in the 1959 Bengali film Apur Sansar, stepped into Bollywood with the 1964 film Kashmir Ki Kali. She has worked in many successful Bollywood films like Aradhana, Chupke Chupke, Amar Prem among others.

Sharmila Tagore married legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1969. The couple welcomed son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970, daughter Saba, who is now a jewellery designer, in 1976 and actress-author Soha Ali Khan in 1978. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died after battling a lung infection at the age of 70 in 2011. Their daughter Saba Ali Khan frequently shares throwbacks featuring the couple.