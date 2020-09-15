A Throwback Of Ayushmann Khurrana And Aparshakti's First Photoshoot Together And Their 'Controversial' Hairstyles

Aparshakti with Ayushmann Khurrana. (courtesy: aparshakti_khurana)

We are all hearts for this throwback picture of the Khurrana brothers, which happens to be from their first photoshoot together. On Ayushmann's 36th birthday on Monday, his brother and actor Aparshakti posted one helluva throwback, in which the brother duo can be seen twinning in white outfits. Extra points for the "controversial" hairstyles (Aparshakti's words). A bespectacled Ayushmann can be seen smiling with all his heart in the picture. His reaction to the post was: "Yeh kahan se? Lots of love." Ayushmann's filmmaker wife and writer Tahira Kashyap was all hearts for the picture. Aparshakti wrote in his caption: "Picture from our first photoshoot together. Our hairstyles might be a little controversial but my love for him was definite and remains so. Always his first fan."

For his brother's birthday, a bonus wish arrived from Aparshakti. "From dancing together before our relatives because our parents would say so to dancing together because we love it. We have come a long way," he wrote.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan with released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The actor also starred in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earlier this year. The film also starred Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo.

Aparshakti Khurana was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D. He stepped into Bollywood with Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal, in which he starred as Aamir Khan's onscreen nephew. The actor will next be seen in Helmet, co-starring Athiya Shetty.