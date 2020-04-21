Aparshakti Khurana's Wish For His Niece 'Varushku' Is Winning The Internet

Aparshakti Khurana shared this image. (courtesy aparshakti_khurana)

Highlights Aparshakti Khurana wrote a birthday post for Varushka

Varushka turned 6 years today

Ayushmann and Tahira also wrote adorable wishes for Varushka

Happy birthday Varushka! Ayushmann Khurrana's brother just wished his niece Varushka in the sweetest way possible. For Varushka's 6th birthday, Aparshakti took a trip down the memory lane and came back with a super adorable picture of him holding baby Varushka. In the picture, Aparshakti can be seen posing for the camera as a pint-sized Varushka smiles with all her heart. Sharing the adorable throwback picture, Aparshakti wrote, "Happy bday Varushku." Within minutes of posting, his throwback picture was flooded with comments from his fans and friends from the industry. Reacting to the picture, his sister-in-law and Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap dropped a heart emoticon. Shamita Shetty was all "aww" for the adorable picture, while Mukti Mohan wrote, "Chachu is the best." Take a look at Aparshakti's picture here:

For Varushka's birthday, father Ayushmann used waste products and recycling paper for decoration. As they couldn't go out to celebrate, Ayushmann and Tahira made sure that they celebrate baby Varushka's birthday in the best way possible, at home. Ayushmann shared a super adorable family picture on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Happy bday Varushka! This quarantine is teaching us a lot. Using waste products and recycling paper for decorations for her bday. This bday will be remembered forever."

Tahira Kashyap shared an elaborate video of them making birthday decorations for Varushka with recycled papers. "Happy birthday Varushka! This is a unique lockdown birthday for our 6-year-old! We, Ayushmann Khurrana tried our best to make it special," wrote Tahira. Take a look:

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in November, 2008. They welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Aparshakti Khurana, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2020 musical drama Street Dancer 3D where he shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. He has films such as Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rashmi Rocket and Helmet to look forward to.