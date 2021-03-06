A Throwback From When Ranveer Singh And Rohan Shrestha Were 14

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy ranveersingh)

Hey folks, Ranveer Singh and his photographer friend Rohan Shrestha are here to make our Saturday better. The actor walked back in time and shared this picture perfect moment from his photo archives. In the picture, Ranveer Singh and Rohan Shrestha can be seen twinning in black outfits and we love their expressions in the frame. Ranveer Singh, tagging his friend, captioned the post: "Hi Rohan Shrestha. You are old." BTW, the aforementioned picture happens to be from the time when Ranveer and Rohan were 14. In the comments section of the post, Rohan Shrestha wrote: "We are 14 in this. FML."

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's post here:

Ranveer Singh loves to share throwbacks on his Instagram profile. This one, however, is a childhood picture of Bollywood star and Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone. Sharing this one on the actress' birthday this year, the actor wrote: "My jaan, my life, my gudiya. Happy birthday."

And some more throwbacks from Ranveer Singh's collection:

Ranveer Singh's next project is Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, which will showcase India's iconic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup. In the film, Ranveer stars as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone features as Kapil Dev's onscreen wife Romi Bhatia. Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Yash Raj Films'Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The actor was last seen in the 2019 hit Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actor has a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor also signed another project with Rohit Shetty, which is titled Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.