Wait, Is That Nick Jonas On Ranveer Singh's Nutella Jar?

Hello there, Nick Jonas on Ranveer Singh's Nutella jar. Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas run a mutual admiration club, who often have ROFL exchanges on social media. Now, Ranveer got a customised gift made for "jiju Nick Jonas - that's how the Dil Dhadakne Do actor addresses Priyanka Chopra's husband. Ranveer Singh actually got a Nutella jar with Nick Jonas' photo on it and wrote: "Khaas apne jiju ke liye." Ranveer Singh posed with the customised Nutella jar and shared a glimpse of it on his Instagram story. He added this message for Nick Jonas and wrote: "Special consignment coming your way."

It all started when Nick Jonas left a few comments on Ranveer Singh's Nutella post. "So, what are the prizes?" Nick wrote in a comment while in another, he revealed his actual intention: "I'm gonna enter. I'm hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars." See Ranveer Singh's name in caps? That's how much of a Ranveer Singh fan Nick Jonas is. Nick Jonas' comment turned out to be hit with Ranveer's Instafam and garnered almost 2,000 likes in just a few hours.

Days after that, Ranveer Singh also snuck in this very desi comment on Nick Jonas' work out post: "Oho, Jiju! Dolle-Sholle."

Nick Jonas is married to Priyanka Chopra, who co-starred with Ranveer Singh in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gunday. In 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married just weeks after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Deepika and Ranveer. Who were newlyweds then, had attended Priyanka and Nick's Mumbai reception together.