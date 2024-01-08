A Pout Selfie Of Mahira Khan From Her New Year Post

Mahira shared this image. (courtesy: MahiraKhan)

Mahira Khan shared a bunch of images as her first post of 2024. The carousel post begins with a selfie of Mahira Khan. In the sun-kissed selfie shared, Mahira looks bright. She shared glimpses of marigolds, old pictures, a gramophone player as well. The bunch of images end with Mahira's pout selfie. Mahira wrote in the caption, "Assalamualaikum 2024 (Welcome 2024)" and dropped an emoji with it. Fans loved Mahira Khan's post. A user wrote, "Pretty." Another user wrote, "Wow." Another user wrote, "Mahira Beautiful Pictures." Take a look:

Mahira Khan often treats her Instagram to unfiltered pictures of herself. Sharing a few pictures, Mahira wrote in the caption, "Hi, let's break the algorithm. P.S thank you @bioliteuae for the aaahmazing diamond glow facial.. skin is glowing even after days. Immaaa coming back." Take a look:

Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim last year. She shared pictures from her wedding and pre-wedding festivities on social media. On her big day, the Humsafar star wore a pastel lehenga with a veil. She completed her look by wearing matching diamond jewellery. Salim complemented the bride in a black sherwani and a blue turban. Mahira shared her first wedding picture and wrote in the caption, "Bismillah." In the picture, we can see newlyweds sharing an intimate moment while a veil over their faces creating a picturesque atmosphere. Take a look at the post here:

Mahira Khan was earlier married to Ali Askari. They however parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan. Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel. Mahira acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees.