A Pic Of Ileana D'Cruz's Photographer Boyfriend, Finally. See Her Birthday Post For Him

Ileana D'Cruz wished Andrew with this photo (courtesy ileana_official)

"Happy Birthday, my love," actress Ileana D'Cruz wrote for boyfriend Andrew Kneebone on her Instagram. Ileana also shared a selfie with her photographer boyfriend, who is hardly ever spotted making appearances on either his own or Ileana's Instagram feeds. But he sure does make his presence felt in photo courtesies on almost all of Ileana's Instagram posts! On the birthday greeting card for Andrew, Ileana added the sweetest message ever and wrote: "Seriously I don't know how you get sexier with every year I've known you! Ain't complaining though. I hope you have the best year ever... you deserve every happiness and so much more and if I can add to that in even a small little way I'd consider myself very lucky. I love you."





Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone are always globe-trotting, as is evident from the social media posts. Fiji has been their temporary address for a while now.





Earlier this year, Ileana had spoken at length about how Andrew was one of the driving forces in her life during her battle with depression. In an interview with IANS, she said: "Things had got so bad that I was pushing people away. I didn't realise how much I was alienating people. I would constantly refuse to go out when friends would call. At one point, I didn't realise I was at home for a week... After that, I got an ultimatum from him." In the past, Ileana has also struggled with Body Dysmorphic Disorder.



Ileana and Andrew are also rumoured to be married. The speculation began after she referred to Andrew as "hubby" in a post she shared on Christmas last year.



Last seen in Ajay Devgn's Raid, Ileana's next project is Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony.