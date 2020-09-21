A Pic From Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber's 'Quality Time' In Los Angeles

Sunny Leone with Daniel Weber. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone has been staying with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids Noah, Asher and Nisha in Los Angeles since a few months. She keeps her fans updated with her LA life by sharing posts on social media. On Monday, she added another picture with her husband on Instagram. In the picture, she can be seen smiling with all their heart. Sunny can be seen dressed in a striped outfit in the picture and she looks stunning as ever, while Daniel complements her in a black tee. She captioned her post: "Quality time at the garden with Daniel Weber." He shared the same picture on his profile and he wrote: "The last of the new normal. Back to reality."

Sunny Leone recently purchased a brand new Maserati and shared a picture with it on Instagram and she wrote: "Brought home this beast yesterday! Every time I drive this car I am so happy." Adding another picture, Sunny wrote: "Yay! Nothing like picking up my new Maserati with Daniel Weber."

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. The actress has been a part of films such Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.