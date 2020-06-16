A Page From Masaba Gupta's 'Fun Shoot.' See Throwback Pic

Masaba Gupta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: masabagupta )

Did you see Masaba Gupta's latest entry on Instagram? It is stunning. The designer made a trip down memory lane on Tuesday and shared a throwback picture of herself from a photoshoot or you can also say a "fun shoot" (Masaba's words not ours). In the throwback, Masaba can be seen lying on the floor wearing a black coloured monokini. Sharing the picture, Masaba revealed it was clicked two years back when she was working with celebrity make-up artist Savleen and photographer Ishaan Nair. She wrote: "Throwback Tuesday? Outtakes From 2 years back! Fun shoot with Vada Pao and wine with Savleen and Ishaan Nair."

Take a look at her post:

Masaba is Neena Gupta's daughter with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, with whom the actress was in a relationship. Neena later married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. On Monday, Neena Gupta shared an appreciation post for her daughter, in which she talked about Masaba's achievements and her work. Neena posted a video, in which she said that she is very "proud" of Masaba and confessed that she used to shy away from praising her daughter during her interviews but now she doesn't hesitate to talk about Masaba's accomplishments. Neena also introduced Masaba's work as a fashion designer and her first successful print. Check out the clip here:

Coming back to Masaba Gupta, the designer recently filled her Instagram with her favourite vacation memories. We have selected a few for you, you can thank us later.

Masaba Gupta was previously married to filmmaker Madhu Mantena. However, the couple filed for divorce last year. She is currently rumoured to be dating actor Satyadeep Misra.