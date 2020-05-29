Masaba Gupta Brings The Sea To Us. Putting On Our Swimsuits For Daydreaming

Masaba shared this photo (Courtesy masabagupta)

Designer Masaba Gupta is giving us major beach cravings. Can't deal. Masaba Instagrammed a glimpse of her Maldives memories from last year summer, hinting that an announcement is on the way. "A memory, stay tuned," wrote Masaba for a photo, in which she can be seen soaking up the sun in a strapless, tropical-themed swimsuit from her own collection. The Maldivian waters and the clear blue sky offer the perfect backdrop for Masaba's summer fashion look. Masaba had Instagrammed the same photo in April last year, with Maldives as the location, to share a snippet of her brand's newly-launched swimwear. Take a look at this throwback post-card from Maldives.

Masaba is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards. The 31-year-old designer, who had earlier written about struggling to embrace her "Caribbean body", often features in body positivity posts. Masaba, who loves the sea, the sand and the sun, often drop glances of her favourite vacation memories like these:

Here are beach bums Masaba, her designer friend Pernia Qureshi and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri chilling in Masaba's swimwear collection in Cancun, Mexico last year.

Masaba is currently believed to be in Goa and is reportedly staying with actor Satyadeep Misra, who she is rumoured to be dating. Masaba and Satyadeep reportedly travelled to the actor's Goa residence for a weekend getaway and have been staying there since the lockdown began in March. Masaba was previously married to filmmaker Madhu Mantena. They filed for divorce last year.