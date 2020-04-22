Masaba's Earth Day Pic Will Give You Serious Beach Cravings

Masaba Gupta shared this photo (courtesy masabagupta)

Amid all the coronavirus posts, designer Masaba Gupta's photo on World Earth Day is like a breath of salty sea air. We like. The 31-year-old designer shared a photo of hers in a black swimsuit, in which she can be seen walking along the beach while soaking up the sun against a clear blue sky. The photo is guaranteed to make you crave vitamin sea amid the coronavirus lockdown. We can almost hear the waves crashing on the white sands in Masaba Gupta's sea-side photo. Dedicating a message to our planet, here's how Masaba captioned her post: "She's all we got."

Glimpse of Masaba Gupta's wanderlust has also been shared in this post about an evening in Bali.

Ahead of the coronavirus lockdown, she had also checked in from 14,000 feet above sea-level, from her expedition to the Himayalas.

Masaba is the daughter of Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards. She was born to the former couple when they were in a relationship in the Eighties. On Wednesday, Masaba wrote about embracing her "caribbean" body in a lengthy post, saying she has no food restrictions but only work-out sessions on her health routine. "Nobody likes a chick with muscles but I love it. I have my father's Caribbean body all the way. I used to hate this same body when I was in school because I wanted to be dainty etc. Took me all those years to fall in complete, utter love with my genetics," she wrote.

April 22 marks the 15th anniversary of World Earth Day. Let's make the world a better place!