Masaba Gupta Decodes Deepika Padukone's Airport Look

Masaba Gupta, who has been sharing posts about her favourite looks of the Bollywood celebrities, decoded Deepika Padukone's airport look in her latest Instagram post. In the picture, Deepika can be seen dressed in a white muslin cape shirt and a pair of denims. Masaba revealed that it was an experimental look and wrote: "This was the unexpected but special one. And also totally up my alley ( I prefer wearing whites and blacks in my day-to day life and have always wanted to do an all-white collection) - Deepika wore this Muslin shirt cape shirt which was actually just a sample we were trying out and actually didn't even make it to the collection that year. But here was she sauntering out of the airport -nicely styled with denim and chocolate brown accessories. Just the way I would style it. Effortless. I'd love to dress her more."

Masaba Gupta, daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, is a renowned designer. Sonam Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and many other Bollywood stars, including Masaba's mother Neena Gupta, swear by her designs. She was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone featured in Chhapaak ( she also produced the film), directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film showcases the story of an acid attack survivor named Malti and her fight for justice. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika recently signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, co-starring Rishi Kapoor. The original film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. She will also be seen along with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.