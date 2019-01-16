A New Pic Of Pregnant Surveen Chawla 'Basking Under The Winter Sun.' Seen Yet?

Surveen Chwala is currently in London. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Surveen Chawla isn't done with posting pictures of herself from London. After her 'bumpie' picture, Surveen added a post about "basking under the winter sun... The two of us." Surveen Chawla was dressed in a beige outfit accessorised with a Gucci fanny bag and black knee-length boots. Surveen Chawla is married to businessman Akshay Thakker and this is the couple's first child together. Surveen generally doesn't post pictures about her personal life - she revealed about her wedding to Akshay two years after it took place. However, in the last few months Surveen shared glimpses of her pregnancy diaries with her Instafam.

Here's Surveen Chawla's latest post:

And this is what Surveen Chawla posted in Tuesday:

Surveen Chawla married Akshay Thakker in 2015 in Italy and revealed about it in 2017 by sharing first pictures from her dreamy church wedding on social media. She announced her pregnancy around Diwali with a very cute post, in which she wrote: "Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!"

After the announcement, Surveen shared glimpses of her yoga routine and shopping highlights for the baby among other things. Take a look at Surveen Chawla's pregnancy diaries:

Surveen Chawal became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's Kahin To Hoga. she went on to star in shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay and 24. he had a brief appearance in Sacred Games too. Surveen Chawla starred in several Punjabi and Tamil films and she debuted in Bollywood with 2011's Hum Tum Shabana. However, her breakthrough role was in 2014's Hate Story 2.