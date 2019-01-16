A New Pic Of Pregnant Surveen Chawla 'Basking Under The Winter Sun.' Seen Yet?

Surveen Chawla was dressed in a beige outfit accessorised with a Gucci fanny bag

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 16, 2019 18:30 IST
Surveen Chwala is currently in London. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Basking under the winter sun... The two of us," wrote Surveen
  2. Surveen has starred in shows like Kahin To Hoga and 24
  3. Surveen is married to businessman Akshay Thakker

Surveen Chawla isn't done with posting pictures of herself from London. After her 'bumpie' picture, Surveen added a post about "basking under the winter sun... The two of us." Surveen Chawla was dressed in a beige outfit accessorised with a Gucci fanny bag and black knee-length boots. Surveen Chawla is married to businessman Akshay Thakker and this is the couple's first child together. Surveen generally doesn't post pictures about her personal life - she revealed about her wedding to Akshay two years after it took place. However, in the last few months Surveen shared glimpses of her pregnancy diaries with her Instafam.

Here's Surveen Chawla's latest post:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Basking under the winter sun The two of us...

A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on

 

And this is what Surveen Chawla posted in Tuesday:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And the official "BUMPIE"...... P.S.- I've started looking like the above emoji

A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on

 

Surveen Chawla married Akshay Thakker in 2015 in Italy and revealed about it in 2017 by sharing first pictures from her dreamy church wedding on social media. She announced her pregnancy around Diwali with a very cute post, in which she wrote: "Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!"

 

 

After the announcement, Surveen shared glimpses of her yoga routine and shopping highlights for the baby among other things. Take a look at Surveen Chawla's pregnancy diaries:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And ur the coolest possible Guru @rupal_sidh ..."Jaan banane ke liye jaan leti hai!Isliye maaf hai tu!!"Love from shishya #Repost @rupal_sidh with @get_repost Guess who's preggers???? My newest love is @surveenchawla How I love harassing you to no ends women!!! And even after that, this lady will only smile and say "haan jaan hi lele bas tu ab!" The coolest and the most comforting, the #sacredgames star is dedicated to yoga like she is to her food stay tuned to see this hot mommy to be in action in my classes!!!! #rupalsyogasthenics #rupalsyogaarchives #celebritytrainer #gurushishyaswag #postdiwaliworkout #surveenchawla #yoga #fitgirls #strongnotskinny #instafit #instayoga #celebrityyoga #prenatalyoga #pregnant #yogainspiration #stayfit

A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on

 

 

 

Surveen Chawal became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's Kahin To Hoga. she went on to star in shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay and 24. he had a brief appearance in Sacred Games too. Surveen Chawla starred in several Punjabi and Tamil films and she debuted in Bollywood with 2011's Hum Tum Shabana. However, her breakthrough role was in 2014's Hate Story 2.

