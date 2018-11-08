Surveen Chawla Makes Pregnancy Announcement In The Cutest Way Possible

Surveen Chawla photographed with husband Akshay Thakker (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Surveen Chawla and her husband Akshay Thakker are expecting their first child together, she announced on Instagram with an adorable post. Surveen's pregnancy post comprises of a loved-up picture frame of the couple and in front of it, she kept a tiny pair of red shoes. "Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet," she captioned her post.

Take a look.

Congratulations, Surveen and Akshay.

"It's a beautiful feeling and more so, as it has come completely unexpected for Akshay and me. Suddenly life is beautiful," Surveen told The Times Of India, adding, "I am looking forward to every step now. Motherly instincts are not born out of nowhere. Motherhood, to me, is a feeling that grows on you, with the growing life inside you."

Surveen Chawla and Akshay Thakker married in the presence of family and close friend two years ago in Italy. However, she announced her wedding on social media last year in December.

Surveen Chawla made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kahiin To Hoga and has also featured in TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kajjal. Hum Tum Shabana marked her Bollywood debut, but her breakthrough film was Hate Story 2 and later, Parched. She has also appeared in various Punjabi films.