Surveen Chawla Reveals Why She Kept Wedding A Secret, Shares New Pics

A day after actress Surveen Chawla unexpectedly revealed that she is married, theactress opened up about her wedding to long-time boyfriend Akshay Thakker. Surveen shared new pictures from her wedding day, which reportedly took place in Italy in 2015 , and said she initially did not reveal about her wedding because she thought it may affect her career. "But I soon crossed that bridge and realised that a talented actor will shine irrespective of her marital status," Pinkvilla quoted Surveen as saying."It was a personal choice to not talk about the marriage. We wanted to break the news just before our Indian wedding, which was scheduled to take place this month. However, we had to postpone it to 2018, following a loss in the family," Surveen added.Here are some pictures instagrammed by Surveen Chawla.Talking about the wedding and how she prepared for her big day, Surveen said: "We wanted the day to ourselves; the idea was to enjoy each and every moment with each other and with those who matter the most. Also, I always wanted a white wedding in a chapel located in a castle. Fortunately, Akshay shared the same dream and that's how we zeroed in on a picturesque castle in Northern Italy. It took me six months to finalise the venue. Since I am a die-hard romantic, there was no other way I would have done it."Surveen Chawla is best known for her role inand she was last seen in short filmwith Tisca Chopra and Anurag Kashyap.