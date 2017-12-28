Surveen Chawla Reveals Why She Kept Wedding A Secret, Shares New Pics

Highlights
- Talented actor will shine irrespective of her marital status: Surveen
- Surveen married Akshay Thakker in 2015 in Italy
- Surveen Chawla was last seen in short film Chhuri
"It was a personal choice to not talk about the marriage. We wanted to break the news just before our Indian wedding, which was scheduled to take place this month. However, we had to postpone it to 2018, following a loss in the family," Surveen added.
Here are some pictures instagrammed by Surveen Chawla.
Akshay Thakker and Surveen Chawla are a young, irresistible Indian couple who chose to come to Italy for an unforgettable #wedding celebration, bringing along their closest relatives and friends from far away India. The #indian wedding reportage was made by the wedding photographers of our studio. The wedding had been organized according to the utmost luxury and elegance, however, what really impressed us were the uncontainable joy and the desire to dance of the spouses and the guests. After an intimate church ceremony and a sophisticated reception, the atmosphere exploded and was immediately filled with breathtaking dances and the irresistible harmony between the two protagonists of the day, and their thrilling friends. @surveenchawla #enjoythepictures #akshaythakker #weddingphotographer #destinationwedding #bestweddingphotography #indianwedding #stylemepretty #bridesmaiddress #brideportrait #groomportrait #love #couple #destinationphotographer
Talking about the wedding and how she prepared for her big day, Surveen said: "We wanted the day to ourselves; the idea was to enjoy each and every moment with each other and with those who matter the most. Also, I always wanted a white wedding in a chapel located in a castle. Fortunately, Akshay shared the same dream and that's how we zeroed in on a picturesque castle in Northern Italy. It took me six months to finalise the venue. Since I am a die-hard romantic, there was no other way I would have done it."
Surveen Chawla is best known for her role in Hate Story 2 and she was last seen in short film Chhuri with Tisca Chopra and Anurag Kashyap.