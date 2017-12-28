Surveen Chawla Reveals Why She Kept Wedding A Secret, Shares New Pics

Surveen Chawla married Akshay Thakker in 2015 in Italy. She wanted to reveal about her wedding closer to her Indian wedding ceremony, which will now take place in 2018

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 28, 2017 17:02 IST
Surveen Chawla and Akshay Thakker in Italy. (Image courtesy: dsvisuals)

New Delhi: 

A day after actress Surveen Chawla unexpectedly revealed that she is married, the Hate Story 2 actress opened up about her wedding to long-time boyfriend Akshay Thakker. Surveen shared new pictures from her wedding day, which reportedly took place in Italy in 2015, and said she initially did not reveal about her wedding because she thought it may affect her career. "But I soon crossed that bridge and realised that a talented actor will shine irrespective of her marital status," Pinkvilla quoted Surveen as saying.

"It was a personal choice to not talk about the marriage. We wanted to break the news just before our Indian wedding, which was scheduled to take place this month. However, we had to postpone it to 2018, following a loss in the family," Surveen added.

Here are some pictures instagrammed by Surveen Chawla.
 

 

 
 

Akshay Thakker and Surveen Chawla are a young, irresistible Indian couple who chose to come to Italy for an unforgettable #wedding celebration, bringing along their closest relatives and friends from far away India. The #indian wedding reportage was made by the wedding photographers of our studio. The wedding had been organized according to the utmost luxury and elegance, however, what really impressed us were the uncontainable joy and the desire to dance of the spouses and the guests. After an intimate church ceremony and a sophisticated reception, the atmosphere exploded and was immediately filled with breathtaking dances and the irresistible harmony between the two protagonists of the day, and their thrilling friends. @surveenchawla #enjoythepictures #akshaythakker #weddingphotographer #destinationwedding #bestweddingphotography #indianwedding #stylemepretty #bridesmaiddress #brideportrait #groomportrait #love #couple #destinationphotographer

A post shared by Studio Fotografico DS Visuals (@dsvisuals) on



Talking about the wedding and how she prepared for her big day, Surveen said: "We wanted the day to ourselves; the idea was to enjoy each and every moment with each other and with those who matter the most. Also, I always wanted a white wedding in a chapel located in a castle. Fortunately, Akshay shared the same dream and that's how we zeroed in on a picturesque castle in Northern Italy. It took me six months to finalise the venue. Since I am a die-hard romantic, there was no other way I would have done it."

Surveen Chawla is best known for her role in Hate Story 2 and she was last seen in short film Chhuri with Tisca Chopra and Anurag Kashyap.

