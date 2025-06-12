Surveen Chawla Reacts To Deepika Padukone's Eight-Hour Work Demand: "It's Simply The Need-And So Be It"

Deepika Padukone's reported eight-hour work demand, which became a point of contention, with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga triggered reactions from Bollywood celebrities. Joining the bandwagon is Surveen Chawla who asked for a structural change in the film industry. In a recent interview with ETimes, Surveen argued that professional compulsion shouldn't be implemented at the cost of "personal passion."

What's Happening

Surveen Chawla weighed in on the debate over eight-hour work demand that Deepika Padukone reportedly prioritised for her motherly duties.

Speaking to ETimes, Surveen Chawla said the need prioritised by new mothers in the industry shouldn't be questioned.

"I think the environment in the industry today must become more conducive for mothers-especially new mothers-to work. Being a new mother does come with a fair bit of restriction; there's a lot to cater to when it comes to the child.

"We need to be mindful of that and try to support or accommodate them in a way that works for both the makers and the actor. I don't think it's something that should be questioned. I don't even want to entertain why that happened or why it should happen. It's simply the need-and so be it," said the actress.

Sharing about the tight work hours in the industry which often take a toll on the actors' personal lives, Surveen said, "I mean, you can't really take away-how do I put it-I don't think it's fair to take away someone's personal passion just because they're a mother and might not be able to give enough time. In general too, this is the only industry with such extreme working hours.

"When we're on shoot, it's crazy-you're gone for too long. There are days when you don't see your family, your partner, your children, your relatives-for days on end. And I don't think that's fair."

Drawing parallels with other professions, Surveen argued boundaries should be set not only for working mothers, but also for everyone in the industry.

"I really feel we need proper rules and regulations to ensure that people in the industry can also find a balance. Like in other professions-you have fixed hours where you work, then you come home and have time for yourself or your family. It should be the same for us too."

"So I think this needs to be considered-not just for working mothers, but in general. It's quite overwhelming. It can drive you insane. Burnouts are real, and many of us experience them, which is why we often need to take breaks.

"How cool would it be if we could go to work like in any other profession-put in seven to eight hours and still have a life to live each day? Wishful thinking, but I do hope we're able to achieve that someday," she concluded.

The Origin Of Eight-Hour Work Debate

Deepika Padukone, who always advocates work-life balance, had reportedly, walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit as she demanded a eight-hour work shift.

Deepika Padukone was tagged as "unprofessional" for her demands which included working for a 8-hour shift with a newborn at home. The actress had also charged a massive fee of Rs 20 crore, along with a profit-sharing settlement and refused to deliver her dialogues in Telugu.

However, Deepika and Sandeep Reddy Vanga haven't addressed the issue directly yet, though the director created an uproar with his subtle jibe at Deepika through an X post, shared last month.

From Mani Ratnam to Rana Daggubati, from Neha Dhupia to director Ram Madhavani - a large number of celebrities had shared their thoughts on this ongoing debate.

In A Nutshell

Surveen Chawla, who's known for speaking her mind out, reiterated that Deepika Padukone's eight-hour work demand shouldn't be "questioned" as it's the need that needs to be fulfilled.