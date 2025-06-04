Ram Madhvani Backs Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Workday Request: "It Is Fair, I Would Like My People To Go Home Too"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Filmmaker Ram Madhvani supports Deepika Padukone's request for an 8-hour workday. Madhvani believes that it's fair for actors to specify their working hours, especially new parents. He emphasizes the importance of planning around limited working hours for effective filmmaking.

As the debate around Deepika Padukone's reported request for an 8-hour workday continues to simmer in Bollywood circles, filmmaker Ram Madhvani has offered a calm, supportive perspective - one that stands in contrast to the backlash the actress has faced, particularly from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Madhvani, known for critically acclaimed projects like Neerja and Aarya, weighed in on whether Deepika's demand for shorter work hours - as a new mom - was unreasonable.

"No," he said simply when asked if her ask was too much.

"Personally, I think that everybody should work a certain number of hours. If somebody says upfront, 'I can only give these many hours,' then that is only fair. I would like my people to go home. I want to give them lunch breaks on time, dinner on time, and I want them to sleep."

Madhvani added that planning around limited working hours isn't unusual for him - in fact, it's how he prefers to work.

"If it's a 12-hour day then it's a 12-hour day. If it's a 10-hour day, then it's a 10-hour day. If the actress is there for 8 hours, then I have to make sure yes, I'm working within those 8 hours."

He also reminded the industry of the collaborative nature of filmmaking, "I am nobody without my actor. I come from advertising, so if you're giving me that much time, I'm prepared. I respect it."

The issue gained traction after reports emerged that Deepika Padukone had stepped away from Vanga's upcoming film Spirit due to a disagreement over her working hours post motherhood. While the filmmaker didn't name her directly, he appeared to criticize the actress in a now-viral post. Shortly after, Vanga announced Triptii Dimri as the new lead.

Madhvani's stance echoes the growing support within the industry for more balanced and empathetic work environments - especially for actors navigating new phases in their personal lives. Other prominent voices, including filmmakers like Mani Ratnam and actors such as Ajay Devgn and Pankaj Tripathi, have also expressed similar views. They believe that accommodating reasonable boundaries, like an 8-hour workday, is not only fair but also essential for the overall well-being of a cast and crew - and ultimately, the success of the project.