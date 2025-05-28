Deepika Padukone Amid <i>Spirit</i> Row And Sandeep Reddy Vanga Attack: "In Difficult Situations, I Listen To..."

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone in a new interview from Sweden opened up on dealing with difficult situations. The actor said she stands by decisions that give her a lot of peace. Padukone's comments come hot on the heels of her exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit after a fallout with the director and his relentless attacks on social media.

The actor made the comments during a presentation of Cartier's High Jewelry collection 'En Équilibre' in Stockholm, Sweden.

In the interview with Vogue Arabia, Padukone -- who welcomed daughter Dua with actor-husband Ranveer Singh last September -- was asked what keeps her balanced.

In her response, she said, "What keeps me balanced is just being truthful, authentic. Whenever I'm faced with complicated or difficult situations, to be able to listen to my inner voice and just stand by decisions that really give me a lot of peace is when I feel most in equilibrium."

There were reports of Padukone about starring in Spirit. Last week, amid speculation of a deadlock with Vanga over remuneration issues and working hours, Animal actor Triptii Dimri was roped in as the film's female lead.

The Controversy

On Monday, Vanga on X lashed out at an unnamed actor for showing her "true colours" by violating an unsaid non-disclosure agreement about his film Spirit. He also accused the actor of playing "dirty PR games".

"When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ?

"As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. (Let's do one thing... next time tell the whole story... because I don't even care a bit) #dirtyPRgames," Vanga wrote on X.

When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....

Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025

Many believe this was a thinly veiled dig at Padukone.

In the interview with Vogue Arabia, the actor recalled how the Cartier team took care of her as an ambassador when she was pregnant.

"Last year, I was shooting for a campaign and the team took care of me through my pregnancy; and a couple of months ago in Dubai, when I was a new mother," she said.

Padukone made her first international appearance after giving birth at Cartier's 25th anniversary celebrations in Dubai in February.

The actor also said her mother Ujjala Padukone gifted her some of the "most exquisite" pieces from the brand, she said, highlighting how jewellery in Indian culture is passed down generations or bought especially by the family for a new bride.

In A Nutshell

Quite like Vanga, Padukone has also spoken up but without taking names or directly talking about the Spirit row. Whether the controversy will simmer down in the coming days or flare up is something that needs to be seen.

