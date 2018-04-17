Surveen Chawla: I Can Kiss A Co-Star Or Go Nude For Film, My Husband Won't Say Anything

Actress Surveen Chawla, who is currently on a vacation in Cape Town with her husband Akshay Thakker, told Times Of India that marriage has made her life "more beautiful." Surveen Chawla married her longtime boyfriend Akshay Thakker in Italy in 2015. However, she kept it a secret till December 2017, when she shared photos from her wedding album. Speaking to Times Of India, Surveen said that her husband supports her professional choices. "I could kiss my co-actor or even go nude on screen, I can do whatever the script demands in a film and my husband will not say anything about it. That's the kind of understanding I have with him. My husband is supportive of my work and I got a companion for life, what more can a woman ask for?" she said.
Highlights
- Surveen revealed that she's been married for three years in December 2017
- "Marriage has only made my life more beautiful," said Surveen
- Surveen said she wants to change the perception about married actresses
Surveen's vacation album is surreal and in her latest Instagram post she described the bond she shares with Akshay. "We found love... We found us... We found life... I am thankful every single day for Us... I am thankful every single moment for you... I love you," Surveen wrote.
We found love...We found us...We found life... We hold each other's hands when facing the insurmountable...We surmount and still hold on,to ride them highs together...To get cradled and rejoice together...I am thankful every single day for Us...I am thankful every single moment for U...I love u @akshaythakker
Surveen Chawla started her career as an actor on the small screen starring in a string of K-soaps by Ekta Kapoor. She debuted in Kahin To Hoga and went on to star in shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kaajjal. She debuted in Bollywood in 2011's Hum Tum Shabana but her breakthrough film was Hate Story 2, which arrived in 2014. Surveen has also featured in Punjabi and Telugu films.
Comments
Surveen was last seen in 2015 film Parched and she recently featured in Haq Se, a web-series by AltBalaji (owned by Ekta Kapoor).