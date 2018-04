Surveen Chawla: I Can Kiss A Co-Star Or Go Nude For Film, My Husband Won't Say Anything

Highlights Surveen revealed that she's been married for three years in December 2017 "Marriage has only made my life more beautiful," said Surveen Surveen said she wants to change the perception about married actresses

Actress Surveen Chawla, who is currently on a vacation in Cape Town with her husband Akshay Thakker, told Times Of India that marriage has made her life "more beautiful." Surveen Chawla married her longtime boyfriend Akshay Thakker in Italy in 2015. However, she kept it a secret till December 2017, when she shared photos from her wedding album. Speaking to Times Of India , Surveen said that her husband supports her professional choices. "I could kiss my co-actor or even go nude on screen, I can do whatever the script demands in a film and my husband will not say anything about it. That's the kind of understanding I have with him. My husband is supportive of my work and I got a companion for life, what more can a woman ask for?" she said.Surveen's vacation album is surreal and in her latest Instagram post she described the bond she shares with Akshay. "We found love... We found us... We found life... I am thankful every single day for Us... I am thankful every single moment for you... I love you," Surveen wrote.Surveen Chawla started her career as an actor on the small screen starring in a string of K-soaps by Ekta Kapoor. She debuted inand went on to star in shows such asand. She debuted in Bollywood in 2011'sbut her breakthrough film was, which arrived in 2014. Surveen has also featured in Punjabi and Telugu films. "I don't think actresses should wait. When I get a good film project, it is Akshay who says, 'Go for it'. That's what partnership is all about. Today, many actresses get married, have babies and make a comeback. The perception with married actresses is changing and it will change further in the future," she added.Surveen was last seen in 2015 filmand she recently featured in, a web-series by AltBalaji (owned by Ekta Kapoor).