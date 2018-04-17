Surveen Chawla: I Can Kiss A Co-Star Or Go Nude For Film, My Husband Won't Say Anything

We found love...We found us...We found life... We hold each other's hands when facing the insurmountable...We surmount and still hold on,to ride them highs together...To get cradled and rejoice together...I am thankful every single day for Us...I am thankful every single moment for U...I love u @akshaythakker

