Surveen Chawla Says 'Marriage Doesn't Make Me Less Sexy'

Actress Surveen Chawla recently revealed that she has been married for two years. The 33-year-old actress told news agency IANS that she kept her wedding a secret to "break the myth" about married actresses. "I strongly believe that being married has nothing to do with my profession. It does not make me less beautiful, less charming or sexy. Being married does not make me a less artiste or a professional. I am an entertainer; I will entertain you, irrespective of my marital status. That should matter," she told IANS. "Now you guys tell me, in two years when you people have seen me, have you find any difference?" she added.
Highlights
- Being married does not make me a less artiste or a professional: Surveen
- Surveen recently revealed she has been married for two years
- Surveen will be next seen in web-series Haq Se
Surveen Chawla says that being a part of the entertainment industry, "We are conditioned in a certain way." Surveen Chawla said that another reason she kept mum about her marital status was because she "wanted to take time to be prepared about saying it."
Surveen Chawla married her longtime boyfriend Akshay Thakker in Italy in 2015. She shared pictures of her church wedding on Instagram in the last week of December. "We wanted to break the news just before our Indian wedding, which was scheduled to take place this month. However, we had to postpone it to 2018, following a loss in the family," Surveen told Pinkvilla in an earlier interview.
Here are few pictures from Surveen's wedding album:
Surveen Chawla debuted on the small screen with Ekta Kapoor's Kahin To Hoga and went on stars in shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kajjal before made her Bollywood debut in Hum Tum Shabana. However, her breakthrough film was Hate Story 2.
(With inputs from IANS)