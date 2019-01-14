Pregnant Surveen Chawla Poses With 'The Bumpie' In New Pic

Surveen Chawla photographed with husband Akshay Thakker (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "And the official bumpie," wrote Surveen Surveen announced her pregnancy in November Surveen and Akshay married two years ago

Actress Surveen Chawla, who is pregnant with her first child, shared a new picture of herself with the baby bump or 'bumpie'. The photo also features her husband Akshay Thakker, who points at Surveen's baby bump. "And the official 'bumpie'," wrote Surveen, adding a pregnant woman emoticon. "I've started looking like the above emoji," she added. Surveen and Akshay appear to have been photographed in front of a mirror. The mom-to-be glows in a black and white striped outfit. "Congratulations baby, so happy," commented TV star Kishwer Merchantt on Surveen's post while Raazi actress Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Cute. Congrats, Surveen."

Take a look at the picture here.

Surveen announced her pregnancy in November. Her post comprised of a loved-up picture frame of her and Akshay and in front of it, she kept a tiny pair of shoes. "Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet," she captioned her post.

Surveen Chawla and Akshay Thakker married two years ago in Italy. However, she announced her wedding on social media in December 2017.

Surveen Chawla is best-known for her TV shows like Kahiin To Hoga, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kajjal. Hum Tum Shabana marked her Bollywood debut. Hate Story 2 and Parched are her some of her other films. She has also appeared in various Punjabi films.