A Memory Of Sushant Singh Rajput Singing, Shared By Sister Shweta

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has posted another memory of the late actor on social media a day after sending her followers into meltdown by deactivating her accounts. Shweta remembered her brother by posting a throwback video, in which he can be seen singing a devotional song with utmost dedication. Along with the video, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote a caption, in which she recalled the good times - her childhood days. Adding the hashtags #ImmortalSushant and #GodIsWithUs, Shweta wrote: "During childhood, whenever there will be no electricity in the house, all our family members will sit around with musical instruments singing bhajans, immersed in Bhakti with tears flowing from our eyes. This video of Bhai reminds me of those times."

Shweta Singh Kirti deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, to which her followers reacted with consternation. She later restored both accounts, sharing a tweet in which she said there had been multiple log in attempts.

Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 14, 2020

On her Instagram profile, Shweta often shares posts of Sushant Singh Rajput that are inspirational for his fans. From his workout videos, to preparatory sessions for his films, she remembers her late brother through these posts.

On Raksha Bandhan, this year, Shweta Singh Kirti remembered Sushant Singh Rajput with these words: "Happy Raksha Bandhan mera sweet sa baby. Bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan aur hamesha karte rahenge. You were, you are and you will always be our pride," she wrote in her post.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, this year. After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars.