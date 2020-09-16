Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Takes A Break From Social Media To 'Heal From The Pain'

A throwback of Sushant and his sister Shweta (courtesy shwetasinghkirti)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, in an Instagram post, opened up about struggling to deal with the "pain" of losing her brother. On Wednesday evening, Shweta poured her heart out in a note, writing: "How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes... I wonder how long will it take to heal completely." In her note, Shweta said she's decided to take a break from the virtual world to "heal". "Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain," read Shweta's post.

Shweta Singh Kirti accompanied her post with a heart-warming photo of Sushant from her wedding festivities.

Shweta often shares her favourite memories of Sushant, along with heart-wrenching notes. "I miss you so much Bhai. God, give me the strength to bear this loss," she had captioned a throwback photo once, sharing a fond memory from the time Sushant's MS Dhoni released. "I wish I could just go back in time," Shweta had written for a priceless memory from her wedding.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 - the actor's death is being investigated by the CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput posthumously featured in the movie Dil Bechara, which released a month after his death.